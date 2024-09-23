BREAKING: Cash-in-transit bombing rocks Durban shopping centre [VIDEO]

Ringside seats: Footage of a cash-in-transit bombing and robbery on Monday evening at a shopping centre in Shallcross has surfaced.

Paramedics on the scene at a cash-in-transit heist in Shallcross, Durban. Picture: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

The Durban police forensic team are currently on the scene of a cash-in-transit heist which took place near Wingen Shopping Centre in Shallcross at about 6.30pm on Monday evening.

The bombing of the money truck rocked Olympia Street, sending people reportedly running for cover into the shopping centre as chaos broke out.

Security guards injured in Durban cash-in-transit heist

ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson told The Citizen that two security guards have sustained moderate injuries and have been taken to hospital.

According to him, the cash-in-transit robbers were armed and is believed to have fled the scene in a white Toyota Hilux.

No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story.

WATCH: Cash-in-transit robbery in Shallcross

Several videos has surfaced online of the bombing and robbery:

VIDEO: ALS Paramedics are currently on the scene of a Cash-in-transit at a shopping center in Olympia Street Shallcross west of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Paramedics are attending to the security officers at the scene. pic.twitter.com/qKHecWOvMq — BEAST OF NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) September 23, 2024

ALS Paramedics are currently on the scene of a Cash in transit heist at a shopping center in Olympia Street Shallcross west of Durban. Paramedics are attending to the security officers at the scene. Further updates to follow pic.twitter.com/jbEhCVhePN September 23, 2024