Thabo Bester: Could this have been the real reason for laptop request?

Thabo Bester's appeal for access to the internet may have been motivated by more than simply wanting to study up on the law.

Thabo Bester addressing the court at his previous court appearance on 5 May. Picture: Gallo Images

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester lost his bid this week to access a laptop “for his upcoming trial”.

His request sparked concerns that he would continue to swindle unsuspecting victims.

Bester approached the Pretoria High Court as part of efforts to secure a laptop in preparation for his deportation case.

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

He faked his death by staging a suicide where he made the authorities believe he had set himself on fire.

Prior to his escape Bester was sentenced to 50 years in jail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court in 2011, following charges of robberies, rape and murder.

Bester is currently being detained at the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Maximum Correctional Facility in Salvokop in Pretoria.

Thabo Bester: Luxury lifestyle funded by deceit

Bester’s access to laptops and the internet was denied due to him manipulating the two to giving him access to collect millions of rands while behind bars, employing fake profiles and elaborate schemes.

A special task team probing his escape last year discovered that his business bank accounts contained staggering sums, with transactions exceeding R4 billion.

According to City Press, a security cluster source expressed relief that Bester was denied access to electronics.

The court only granted him physical resources related to his deportation case in Tanzania.

ALSO READ: ‘I shower and exercise in a cage’: Thabo Bester unsuccessful in attempt to get laptop

Financial trail

One account, Arum Holding, registered under Bester’s girlfriend and co-accused, Nandipha Magudumana, was used to receive and transfer funds totaling over R10 million.

As per the company profile, Magudumana founded Arum Holding in July 2017 and serves as its sole director, with a registered business address in Willow Park, Edenvale, Johannesburg.

“We did a reconciliation investigation on the amounts that came in and out of Arum Holding and the other company business accounts; to our surprise, no substantial amount was kept in the account,” said one of the cluster sources.

Other frozen accounts include, Vibes Africa Incorporated International, allegedly also owned by Magudumana.

Additionally, there were other four companies registered under a ‘Bela Nkoana’ from Pretoria.

The Nkoana name is reportedly linked to one of Bester’s alliases ‘TK Nkoana’, an international businessperson.

High-profile victims emerge

Celebrity doctor Mmereka “Pashy” Ntshani was revealed to be one of the high profiles swindled by Bester.

Ntshani reportedly lost over R18 million to the convicted felon.

Other victims have come forward, requesting anonymity, as the police verify account ownership and follow the money trail.

“However, they suffered financial loss. This case will take time before it’s concluded, as it involves a lot of people, companies and bank accounts,” said a source.

ALSO READ: Thabo Bester takes legal action against ‘inhumane’ conditions at Kgosi Mampuru

Ongoing investigation

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe reportedly declined to comment, stating, “This matter [must] still be tested in a court of law.”

The investigation continues, with authorities working to recover luxury vehicles purchased by Bester, including a Bentley and a Porsche SUV, bought with cash for his girlfriends.