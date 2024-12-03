Durban cocaine bust: R86.5m worth of drugs found in bean shipment from Brazil

Police say drugs came from Brazil into the country via Durban Harbour.

The cocaine in eight bags, was found at a warehouse in Clairwood, south of Durban on Monday afternoon. . Picture: Saps

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have uncovered a container carrying pure cocaine, with an estimated street value of around R86.5 million, brought in on a ship via the Durban Harbour from Brazil.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the cocaine, which was in eight bags, was found at a warehouse in Clairwood, south of Durban on Monday afternoon.

Cocaine bust

“Police received information about a vessel which left Brazil at the beginning on November and was carrying pure cocaine which was disguised as kidney beans. The vessel, which came to South Africa via another country, was monitored until Saturday, 30 November 2024 when it docked at the Durban Harbour.”

Netshiunda said the identified container was taken to a warehouse on South Coast Road in the Bluff area for a proper search.

“During the search, eight bags of crushed pure cocaine were found and according to the documentation, the shipment was destined for Johannesburg. Investigations are underway to uncover the people behind the drugs.”

Durban harbour busts

This is not the first time that drugs were seized at the Durban harbour. Last year, officers recovered cocaine worth R151 million.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers were following up on intelligence and monitored a container that was on a vessel from Brazil.

“A multidisciplinary team inspected the container at a cold storage facility and found 433 blocks of cocaine disguised in meat boxes.”

Ship from Brazil

In October last year, police in made a massive drug bust of cocaine worth R70 million also at the Durban Harbour.

Mathe said Saps and Durban harbour officials were monitoring and keeping surveillance on the vessel that was making its way to South Africa from Brazil.

“Prior to the vessel arriving at the Port of Durban, members intercepted the identified vessel and mobilised various units and resources to conduct a search and seize operation on the identified containers.

“Today, a multidisciplinary operation was conducted, and 20-litre paint containers were seized. Inside, police found 200 blocks of cocaine worth R70 million,” Mathe said.