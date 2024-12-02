Police monitoring Phumlamqashi water protest near Lenasia South [VIDEO]

This is the second protest by the residents related to water cuts in the last two weeks.

esidents have closed roads with rocks, burning tyres and other debris on Monday over water cuts. Photo: X/@nzimandebafana

Police are monitoring the situation in Lenasia South following ongoing protest action by residents of Phumlamqashi, south of Johannesburg.

Residents closed roads with rocks, burning tyres and other debris on Monday over water cuts.

It is understood residents are also marching through Lenasia South to make their voices heard.

Watch Phumlamqashi resident protesting over water cuts

[LIVE NOW] Lenasia residents take to the streets in protest as they struggle with water and electricity outages. This is despite Joburg Water’s promise last week to restore supply to areas like Lenasia and Westbury. eNCA's Aviwe Mtila is there. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/KXk00JDQOT — eNCA (@eNCA) December 2, 2024

Water protest

Residents claim Joburg Water has not lived up to its commitment to restore the water supply to residents of Phumlamqashi.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday morning, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to use alternate routes.

“Tensions are high, and residents have barricaded off Golden Highway between Wimbledon and Provincial road, and they are currently at the Lenasia South Civic Center to hand over their memorandum to MMC Jack Sekwaila and Joburg Water.

“Motorists are urged to be aware of the closures along Golden Highway and traffic disruptions around the Lenasia South Civic Centre due to the picket. Motorists are further urged to exercise caution avoid Golden Highway and use alternative routes such as K43 near Lenasia South and Lenasia, Phillips Avenue, Fifth Avenue and Broad Road, in Finetown and Weilers Farm,” Fihla said.

Illegal water connections

Last week, Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said water tanks were initially used to provide water to Phumlamqashi residents.

“However, due to ongoing land invasions and subsequent illegal water connections, these tanks were vandalised, leading to increased strain on the local water supply network.

“Johannesburg Water plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections in the area and restore water tank services for essential water provision,” Shabalala said.

Residents said they had resorted to illegal water connections because it was the only solution to a longstanding water crisis in their community. They said their requests for water were ignored by the city.

Additional reporting by Thando Nondywana

