News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

2 Dec 2024

11:57 am

Police monitoring Phumlamqashi water protest near Lenasia South [VIDEO]

This is the second protest by the residents related to water cuts in the last two weeks.

Police monitoring Phumlamqashi water protest near Lenasia South

esidents have closed roads with rocks, burning tyres and other debris on Monday over water cuts. Photo: X/@nzimandebafana

Police are monitoring the situation in Lenasia South following ongoing protest action by residents of Phumlamqashi, south of Johannesburg.

Residents closed roads with rocks, burning tyres and other debris on Monday over water cuts.

It is understood residents are also marching through Lenasia South to make their voices heard.

Watch Phumlamqashi resident protesting over water cuts

Water protest

This is the second protest by the residents related to water cuts in the last two weeks.

Residents claim Joburg Water has not lived up to its commitment to restore the water supply to residents of Phumlamqashi.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday morning, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to use alternate routes.

“Tensions are high, and residents have barricaded off Golden Highway between Wimbledon and Provincial road, and they are currently at the Lenasia South Civic Center to hand over their memorandum to MMC Jack Sekwaila and Joburg Water.

“Motorists are urged to be aware of the closures along Golden Highway and traffic disruptions around the Lenasia South Civic Centre due to the picket. Motorists are further urged to exercise caution avoid Golden Highway and use alternative routes such as K43  near Lenasia South and Lenasia, Phillips Avenue, Fifth Avenue and Broad Road, in Finetown and Weilers Farm,” Fihla said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘We were not told about cuts’ – 4 reportedly injured in JMPD clashes with Lenasia residents

Illegal water connections

Last week, Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said water tanks were initially used to provide water to Phumlamqashi residents.

“However, due to ongoing land invasions and subsequent illegal water connections, these tanks were vandalised, leading to increased strain on the local water supply network.

“Johannesburg Water plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections in the area and restore water tank services for essential water provision,” Shabalala said.

Residents said they had resorted to illegal water connections because it was the only solution to a longstanding water crisis in their community. They said their requests for water were ignored by the city.

Additional reporting by Thando Nondywana

ALSO READ: Volatile protest on N12 near Lenasia, motorists urged to avoid area

Read more on these topics

Joburg/Johannesburg Water Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Lenasia Police protest water cuts

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Heatwave to hit Gauteng, residents warned to stay out of the sun
South Africa ‘More than 10,000 people killed on SA’s roads in 2024’ – Creecy says [VIDEO]
Education Free State education faces backlash over 649 teachers with criminal records
Courts R400k school fees debt case: Parents claim public school ‘unsuitable’ as it’s not predominantly white
Lotto Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 30 November 2024

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES