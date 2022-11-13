Eastern Cape magistrate murdered while travelling with family

Getrude Makhafola

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for killers of a Mount Ayliff magistrate who died in a hail of bullets while travelling with her family on Saturday.

The incident happened as the 38-year-old magistrate was travelling from a local village with her husband and their two children, after dropping off her mother, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

“As they were driving towards Nomlacu locality, near Faith Mission Church, a white Ford Ranger appeared and pretended to be overtaking their vehicle. Unidentified occupants started shooting at the family’s vehicle.

“As a result of the shooting, a woman believed to be the Mount Ayliff magistrate, allegedly succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained in the upper body.”

Her husband, who was the driver, didn’t stop during the attack. Despite having suffered serious gunshot wounds on his body, he drove to a nearby hospital for help, Kinana said.

One of their two children, a 13-year-old boy, was also injured. The other child, aged 10, was not injured in the attack.

A 72-hour mobilisation plan to hunt for the suspects was activated by the provincial police Commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso.

“The motive for the attack on the couple is not known at this stage. However, the police have registered a case of murder and three cases of attempted murder for investigation. No arrest has been made at this stage,” said Kinana.

