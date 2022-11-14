EFF includes women among top five in Eastern Cape PCT

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has included two women among three men elected in the Top 5 of the Eastern Cape Provincial Command Team (PCT).

The announcement was made at the red berets’ third Provincial People’s Assembly (PPA) in East London on Sunday.

Gender parity

The election of the two women comes after EFF leader Julius Malema earlier expressed disappointment that there were no women in the party’s newly elected top five in the Eastern Cape.

The party said the War Council resolved that the women who contested the positions of Provincial Deputy Chairperson, Nokuthula Mlokoti and Deputy Secretary, Zikhona Njoli will now assume the roles of Provincial Deputy Chairperson and Provincial Deputy Secretary.

“In the true spirit of achieving gender parity and representation in all structures of the movement, the War Council took a correct and constitutionally permissible decision to include the females in the top five of the Eastern Cape PCT and they will remain in these positions until the 4th PPA in 2026.”

EFF Eastern Cape top five

The EFF Eastern Cape Top 5 who were elected include:

Chairperson – Zilindile Kalushi Vena

Deputy Chairperson – Nokuthula Mlokoti

Secretary – Simthembile Madikizela

Deputy Secretary – Zikhona Njoli

Treasurer – Thembinkosi Apleni

“The PCT is further comprised of 20 additional members, majority of whom are females.”

“We are proud that the EFF has after constructive self-criticism, corrected an outcome that does not align with the founding values and principles of the organisation.”

Eastern Cape struggles

The EFF said the Eastern Cape remains one of the “poorest provinces in South Africa with highest levels of corruption and lack of committed governments at provincial and local levels.

“As a result, the EFF in the Eastern Cape has committed to intensify its political, ideological and organisational work towards the 2024 elections.”

“The decision of the War Council is a practical demonstration that our movement is committed to gender parity and will always take decisive actions to correct mistakes whenever they occur,” the red berets said.

