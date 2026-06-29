Eastern Cape police arrest 35 undocumented foreign nationals ahead of June 30 march

A further 17 foreign nationals received fines totalling R21 000 for possessing expired permits.

Police have launched a sweeping crackdown ahead of the 30 June anti‑immigration marches, arresting 35 undocumented foreign nationals in the Eastern Cape.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) in the Chris Hani District embarked on a large‑scale enforcement operation on 28 June 2026 under the banner of the 30 June Operational Deployment, two days before the anticipated nationwide “March and March” protest against illegal immigration.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the arrests come in response to the national call to safeguard all citizens within South Africa

“The operational strategy focused on conducting high‑visibility patrols across all suburbs and business nodes, identifying undocumented foreign nationals in workplaces and public spaces, preventing assaults, looting, and damage to foreign‑owned properties, and executing stop‑and‑search operations on major roads and streets.

“A total of 35 foreign nationals were arrested for being in the country without valid documentation. A further 17 foreign nationals received fines totalling R21,000 for possessing expired permits,” Mgolodela said.

Foreign nationals

Mgolodela added that the majority of those handcuffed originate from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh.

“During business inspections in Michaulsdal, Nxuba, an Ethiopian shop owner fled and locked his premises upon seeing the police approach. Seizing the opportunity, four suspects, aged between 33 and 55, broke into the shop and stole various items.

“They were immediately arrested while still in possession of the stolen goods and are expected to appear in the Nxuba Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Mgolodela.

Traffic fines

Mgolodela said during the immigration operations, motorists were issued traffic fines exceeding R10,000 for various violations.

“District Commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph commended his officers for their dedication and vigour in executing their duties under the 30 June Operational Deployment. He expressed optimism for continued successes as the operation unfolds.”

With just a day left before the 30 June marches, the operations are continuing.