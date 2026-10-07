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EFF’s Monica Dube murder probe gains momentum as second suspect arrested

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

7 October 2026

04:34 am

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Investigators were able to positively link the suspect to Dube's murder.

EFF's Monica Dube murder probe gains momentum as second suspect arrested

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of 44-year-old EFF member Monica Dube. Picture: iStock

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The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of 44-year-old EFF member Monica Dube, arresting a second suspect allegedly linked to the killing.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), police arrested the 39-year-old suspect on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, following an intelligence-driven operation.

Court

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said investigators were able to positively link the suspect to Dube’s murder.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, where he will face a charge of murder,” Mathe said.

The latest arrest marks a significant development in a case that has drawn widespread attention since Dube was gunned down at her home in Wallmansthal, north of Pretoria.

Other suspect

The arrest follows that of 34-year-old Sipho Lucky Mahlangu, who was taken into custody in July 2026.

Mahlangu has since made several appearances in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court and remains behind bars after abandoning his bid for bail.

He faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances arising from Dube’s killing.

Murder

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mahlangu and another suspect allegedly forced their way into Dube’s home through a window during the early hours of 13 June 2026.

The pair allegedly confronted Dube in her bedroom, where she was shot in the head in the presence of her children.

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The suspects allegedly stole her cellphone before fleeing the scene.

Investigations

Investigations gathered momentum weeks later when Dube’s daughter reportedly recognised Mahlangu at a taxi rank on 4 July 2026. She alerted police, leading to his arrest after he had evaded capture for nearly three weeks.

The matter remains before the courts and has been postponed to allow investigators additional time to finalise their probe.

Authorities are expected to continue pursuing all leads as they build their case against the accused.

The newly arrested suspect’s court appearance is expected to shed further light on the circumstances surrounding Dube’s murder.

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Bloemfontein Magistrates Court Court Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Political killings task team (PKTT) South African Police Service (SAPS)
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