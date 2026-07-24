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Man abandons bail bid in murder case of slain EFF Tshwane official

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

2 minute read

24 July 2026

02:14 pm

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Man accused of murder of eff member abandons bail

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A 34-year-old man accused of murdering an EFF regional official withdrew his bid for bail when he appeared in court this week.

Sipho Lucky Mahlangu, who is from Soshanguve, stood before the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on 23 July 2026 and dropped his bail application.

He faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

NPA communications officer for the Gauteng division in Pretoria, Tshegofatso Makhudu, confirmed the development.

She added that the charges stem from the death of a senior party figure.

“He faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, following the killing of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Tshwane Region Two Secretary and Election Coordinator, Monica Dube,” Makhudu said.

Break-in turned deadly

According to Makhudu, the attack happened at Dube’s home in Wallmansthal in the early hours of 13 June 2026, when Mahlangu and another man allegedly forced their way inside through a window.

“The pair allegedly entered her bedroom, where they shot the deceased in the head in the presence of her children,” Makhudu said.

Makhudu further explained that the attackers did not leave empty-handed.

“They allegedly stole her cellphone before fleeing the scene,” she said.

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Arrest followed chance sighting

Mahlangu evaded capture for roughly three weeks before a member of Dube’s own family spotted him in public.

“On 4 July 2026, the deceased’s daughter allegedly recognised Mahlangu at a taxi rank, alerted the police, and he was subsequently arrested,” Makhudu said.

The case was not finalised at this week’s appearance, as investigators still need more time to build their case.

“The matter was postponed to 17 September 2026 for further investigations,” Makhudu said.

Mahlangu will return to the same court later in the year to face the charges against him.

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