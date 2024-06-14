Two elderly people killed, more attacked across SA farms this week

Another well-known farmer was murdered in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The South African Police Service (Saps) responded to at least five cases of farm attacks across the country this week.

Most of the victims were the elderly, with some being murdered, while others were attacked and robbed of their possessions.

ALSO READ: 82-year-old farmer arrested for shooting teens

In Limpopo, an elderly couple aged 85 and 79 respectively were allegedly attacked and firearms stolen on a farm in the Tzaneen, on Saturday.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, reports suggest that the couple were at their house when unknown suspects armed with pangas broke the windows of the house and gained entry.

The suspects threatened the victims and demanded money and firearms. They tied the couple with shoelaces and assaulted them.

They then robbed them of five firearms with ammunition, including rifles and other items.

A joint search operation was immediately activated to track down the suspects.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape farms in quarantine after outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

“The team followed the tracks of the suspects, but the suspects noticed them, and jumped off a fence, and two of the five stolen firearms with ammunition were dropped on the ground. The suspects managed to disappear in the bushes around Letsitele Valley road with three of the stolen firearms,” said Ledwaba.

No arrest has been made yet.

Suspects arrested in Eastern Cape

In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning for the attack on a 69-year-old farmer on Sunday on his farm in Barkly East, in the Eastern Cape.

According to Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the elderly victim was on his way to the generator room which is about 15 metres from the house when he was attacked and stabbed in the neck by an unknown person.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape farmers lose a collective R58m from stock theft

He managed to get back into the house and was rushed to hospital by his son.

The following morning, Saps Barkly East members were on their way to Aliwal North when they spotted two men who fitted the description of the possible suspects.

On seeing the police, the men started running but were apprehended. Detectives are also probing their possible links to other cases of housebreaking in the area.

The two suspects, aged 27 and 32 years old, appeared in the Barkly East Magistrate Court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, possession of illegal ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Farm attack in North West

On Tuesday, an elderly woman was killed on a farm outside Swartruggens in the North West

According to Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, four suspects allegedly entered the farm. They found and killed the 60-year-old woman who was alone in the house.

ALSO READ: Body found in septic tank as elderly couple murdered on farm north of Bloemfontein

Her 70-year-old husband was accosted by the suspects on his arrival. They took him to the main house, which they ransacked and loaded household items onto two bakkies.

They then kidnapped the husband, put him in one of the bakkies and left the place.

The 70-year-old victim managed to escape by jumping out of the moving vehicle. He then fled and alerted nearby farmers who contacted the police.

The household items were taken to a shack belonging to a 34-year-old woman at an informal settlement outside Swartruggens. The woman was later found and arrested.

She is expected to appear before the Swartruggens Magistrates Court on Friday, 14 June 2024.

The search for four other suspects is underway.

ALSO READ: Search continues after farm attack near Ladybrand

Farmer killed in KZN

In KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), well known farmer Tollie Nel was killed on his farm on Wednesday.

Nel was shot dead at his home, situated on his maize farm, allegedly by five balaclava-clad suspects.

The attackers shot Nel multiple times before escaping on foot with five stolen firearms.