WATCH LIVE: Portfolio committee discusses petition against attacks on farms

Portfolio Committee meets to discuss a petition from PPS STOP (NPC) Farm Killings and AGRI Alert calling National Assembly to investigate attacks on farming communities.

The South African Police Service (Saps), along with the Ministers of Police and Agriculture, are briefing the portfolio committee on police on the implementation of the National Rural Safety Strategy.

They will address a petition submitted by PS STOP Farm Killings (NPC) and Agri-Alert SA in October 2024, urging the National Assembly (NA) to investigate attacks on farming communities.

The meeting runs from 9am to 1pm today.