Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Portfolio committee discusses petition against attacks on farms

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

1 minute read

19 Mar 2025

09:35 am

Portfolio Committee meets to discuss a petition from PPS STOP (NPC) Farm Killings and AGRI Alert calling National Assembly to investigate attacks on farming communities.

The South African Police Service (Saps), along with the Ministers of Police and Agriculture, are briefing the portfolio committee on police on the implementation of the National Rural Safety Strategy.

They will address a petition submitted by PS STOP Farm Killings (NPC) and Agri-Alert SA in October 2024, urging the National Assembly (NA) to investigate attacks on farming communities.

The meeting runs from 9am to 1pm today.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

farm attacks farm murders

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gauteng Health addresses ‘outbreak’ linked to maggots in clinics
South Africa Here’s how full some of SA’s biggest and most prominent dams are
Courts Joshlin Smith: Key witness cross-examined, judge intervenes several times during questioning
Business Gauteng budget: Here’s where your money is going
Betway PSL Change room confusion in Pirates-Sundowns match explained

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp