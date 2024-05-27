82-year-old farmer arrested for shooting teens

The teenagers were reportedly hunting on a farm when they were confronted by a neighbouring farmer. A car chase and gunfire ensued.

A hunting trip ended in violence and blood for two teenagers in the Free State after they were shot, allegedly by an 82-year-old farmer.

According to police, the teens were allegedly hunting at around 8.30pm, when they were confronted by a neighbour.

A car chase and gunfire followed.

“He (the farmer) allegedly swore at them, and they sped off in their car. The farmer pursued and started shooting at them.

“In the process, the young man aged 18, who was the driver, was shot in the back on the shoulder. His friend (19) took over the vehicle and drove off to their farm where the uncle rushed his injured nephew to the hospital in Bloemfontein for medical treatment,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

Man to appear in court

The suspect was tracked down and arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

Officers also confiscated the suspect‘s firearm for further ballistic analysis and as an exhibit.

The man is expected to appear in the Ladybrand Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Farmer shoots man hunting on his farm

In a similar incident earlier this year, a Mpumalanga man was arrested for killing a 35-year-old who was allegedly hunting on his farm illegally.

According to the Ridge Times, the victim and a friend were allegedly tracking an animal when shots were fired at them.

The friend escaped unharmed, but emergency services declared the victim dead at the scene.

The suspect was found in possession of a firearm suspected to have been used in the incident. Three empty cartridges were also discovered at the scene.

The firearm was taken for ballistic testing as part of the police‘s investigation.