Eskom contractor employee arrested for copper cable theft

The individual faces charges of theft and unlawful possession of a copper cable, estimated to be worth R4,000.

An employee of a contractor at Eskom’s Matla Power Station has been arrested for stealing copper cables.

The parastatal said the man was arrested on Sunday at the power station.

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the individual faces charges of theft and unlawful possession of a copper cable, estimated to be worth R4,000.

Arrest welcomed

“Security Officers discovered the suspect during routine search duties. The incident has been reported to the Kriel Police Station.”

Botse Sikhwitshi, Acting General Manager for Security at Eskom has welcomed the arrest.

“We commend the security teams from Matla Power Station for their vigilance. The arrest of the suspect aligns with Eskom’s zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities. Furthermore, the collaboration with law enforcement is also bearing fruit. Eskom has also recorded a 5% decrease on crime incidents across the company in 23/24 financial year compared to 22/23 financial year.”

Eskom has encouraged members of the public to report any information related to unlawful activities, including illegal electricity sales, fraud, theft of coal, fuel oil, diesel, and copper cables.

ALSO READ: Suspected coal thief arrested at Eskom’s Arnot Power Station

Coal thief

Earlier this month, a suspected coal thief was arrested at Eskom’s Arnot Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Eskom said its security investigations team spotted a truck that was loaded with coal to be delivered at an Eskom power station entering a coal yard in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

The power utility said the truck left the coal yard after about an hour and the officials followed it en-route to Arnot Power Station.

Sikhwitshi applauded the arrest.

“There is tangible evidence to ensure successful prosecution of the suspect. The delivery of poor-quality coal often leads to unit breakdowns and cannot be tolerated. We hope the perpetrator, once convicted, faces the harshest possible sentence which shall serve as a deterrent to others.”

Eskom said it will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that illegal coal yards are shut down.

ALSO READ: Senior Eskom technician arrested for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering