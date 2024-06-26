Eskom implements load rotation in Soweto: Here are the affected areas

Eskom estimates that repairs will be completed by Sunday.

Eskom announced on Tuesday that refurbishments to fix the wrecked transformer at the Zola substation in Soweto are continuing efficiently.

However, due to the electricity consumption exceeding the capacity of the transformers used during the repair process, the utility will implement “load reduction” in parts of Soweto.

Two weeks ago, the transformer in Zola was ravaged by fire as a result of illegal connections and vandalism. The fire led to widespread outages across Soweto.

Load rotation: Affected areas

Eskom has been working to repair the damaged transformer and restore power to the affected areas.

Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi said they managed to restore power to all affected areas by utilising three other existing transformers at the Zola substation.

The affected areas include Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani, Moletsane, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola, and Zondi.

Eskom implements load rotation until 30 June 2024

However, Qithi highlighted the downside of the temporary power restoration. She said the solution led to an increase in electricity consumption, which exceeded the capacity of the three existing transformers.

“As a result, Eskom is implementing load rotation between 17:00 and 22:30 daily until June 30, 2024,” said Qithi.

Consequently, a load rotation schedule has been communicated to the impacted consumers, outlining the temporary outages to manage electricity consumption.

Qithi reiterated that load shedding remains suspended, with 90 days since the last outage and ongoing. She further clarified that the load rotation is different from the rolling blackouts.

Moreover, Eskom estimates that repairs will be completed by Sunday, the end of this month.

Eskom condemn vandalism

In a statement, Eskom strongly condemned the persistent theft and vandalism of its equipment across Gauteng.

It said this behaviour has resulted in revenue loss and increased replacement costs.

Additionally, the utility pointed out the effects of both vandalism and theft not only to them but to society as well.

“These criminal acts do not only affect the power utility, but they inconvenience law-abiding, paying customers and affect community service points such as healthcare facilities, education facilities, businesses and the economy at large as seen with the Zola incident”.