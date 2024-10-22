Ex-school officials arrested for stealing over R35 000 in school nutrition funds

The two suspects were responsible for making sure that service providers were paid for the delivery of groceries to the school.

Philang Special School children enjoy their meals in Kwa-Thema in Johannesburg on 23 September 2016. Picture for illustration: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The former school governing body (SGB) treasurer and administrative clerk of a North West school have been granted R5 000 bail each after they were arrested for stealing National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) funds.

Thirty-six-year-old Mary Ntombi Mielies, the former SGB treasurer, and 51-year-old Masilonyana Kenneth Selebalo, the former administrative clerk at Thadaku Primary School in Leeudoringstad, were arrested on Tuesday morning by members of the Klerksdorp-based serious commercial crime investigation unit.

The duo’s arrest comes after an investigation into allegations of the theft of NSNP funds, according to a joint statement from the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

National School Nutrition Programme money stolen

According to the department of basic education, the programme, which has been underfunded for years, aims to deal with poverty alleviation among children.

Selebalo and Mielies were given the duty of overseeing the NSNP’s funds, which were obtained from the North West Department of Education. Their duties included making sure that service providers are paid for the delivery of groceries.

In February 2023, one service provider allegedly lodged a complaint with the school after not being paid in full for groceries delivered to the school.

“Following an investigation, it was revealed that between 2021 and 2023, Mielies transferred money from the school’s bank account amounting to over R350 000 into her own bank account,” the Hawks and NPA said.

“Another probe uncovered that Mielies transferred over R174 000 from her bank account into the bank account of Selebalo.”

Over R35k stolen from school

The pair appeared briefly at Leeudoringstad Magistrate’s Court, where they were charged with theft, facing 88 counts.

The acting North West Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi, and the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, have lauded the investigation and prosecution team for ensuring that the accused are brought to book.

Their matter was postponed to 24 January 2025.

