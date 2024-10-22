Woman, 64, sentenced to life for orchestrating hit on ex’s new partner in a jealous rage

A 64-year-old Klerksdorp woman will serve life in prison after paying R20 000 for a hit on her ex-partner’s new lover in a jealous rage.

A Klerksdorp woman will spend her life in prison for hiring a hitman to kill her ex’s new girlfriend, driven by jealousy and anger. Picture: iStock

A Klerksdorp woman will be spending the rest of her life in prison after her anger and jealousy drove her to orchestrate a R20 000 hit on her former partner’s new lover.

64-year-old Maseiso Clementinah Kokama from Kanana, a township in Klerksdorp, was in a relationship with Dingaan Dlamini. However, the relationship didn’t end well, and the pair separated.

Not long after, Dlamini became romantically involved with Nonzame Hondwana.

Woman orchestrated hit on ex’s new partner

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya, Kokama did not take Dlamini and Hondwana’s relationship well, and driven by jealousy and anger, she orchestrated a hit on Hondwana.

It was revealed in court that the murder was premeditated, and she paid R20 000 to have the hit carried out.

ALSO READ: Political activist shot multiple times outside home in Schoemansdal

On 1 April 2022, Hondwana and Dlamini were at home having dinner when the couple heard a knock at the door.

“When Dlamini opened it, accused Monokwa Malewu, 26, indicated he was there to see Hondwana, then shot her multiple times, killing her instantly. Dlamini was also injured in the attack,” Gunya said.

A week later, on 8 April 2022, Malewu and Kokama were arrested, and they stayed in custody for the duration of their trial. After his arrest, Malewu voluntarily confessed to his involvement in the crime in a statement to Captain Olihile Mokae.

Hitman confessed to police

Accused number three, 47-year-old Moeketsi Petrus Lesuhlo, a Lesotho citizen, was apprehended on 17 February 2023.

Gunya said that in the High Court, sitting in the Klerksdorp Regional Court, State Advocate Kokeletso Phetlhu emphasised the rise of violent crimes, especially against women, and urged the court to impose a harsh sentence.

ALSO READ: Whistle-blowers still not safe a year after Deokaran killing

Judge President Hendricks also condemned contract killings as one of the most egregious crimes.

Malewu was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and seven years for attempted murder, and Kokama received a life sentence for murder and fifteen years for conspiracy to commit a crime, in violation of sections 18(2)(a) and (b) of the Riotous Assemblies Act 17 of 1956.

Lesuhlo was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and fifteen years for conspiracy to commit a crime under the same Act.

Sentences to run concurrently with life sentences

The court ruled that all sentences would run concurrently with the life sentences imposed on each accused.

Reacting to the sentences, the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed them and praised the efforts of the police, state prosecutors, and all involved in securing the convictions.

ALSO READ: Political hits: KZN battle must come to an end

“We stand united in our resolve to ensure justice is served, and we reiterate that violent crimes will not be tolerated,” said Dr Makhari.