Farmer accused of bribing immigration officer to prevent arrest of foreign national worker

The matter has been postponed to 27 January 2025 for further investigation.

Eastern Cape farmer Yolisa Linda Hlongwane appeared before the Qonce Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing allegations of corruption.

Hlongwane was arrested by the East London Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit on Monday.

According to Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, on Sunday, an immigration official arrested a foreign national for being in the country illegally.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not clear-cut’: New Home Affairs minister explains his approach to ZEPs

While processing the suspect, the officer allegedly received a text message from Hlongwane offering a bribe of R2,000 to secure the release of her foreign farm worker.

“Subsequently, an undercover operation was conducted where Hlongwane was witnessed paying the bribery to the immigration officer at Qonce. Hlongwane was arrested on the spot by the Hawks on 11 November 2024,” said Mhlakuvana.

Hlongwane made a brief court appearance before the Qonce Magistrate’s Court, where she was released on R500 bail.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs official jailed for issuing birth certificates to foreigners for cash

The matter has been postponed to 27 January 2025 for further investigation.

Foreign workers arrested

In July, Home Affairs Leon Schreiber announced in the coming year, the department would intensify inspections at restaurants, spaza shops, farms and mines by over 50% to take action, including deportations, against people who are illegally employed.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs to intensify inspections at restaurants, farms for illegal employment

The initiative, started by Schreiber’s predecessor, Aaron Motsoaledi, included a call for harsher penalties against employers who knowingly hire undocumented foreign workers.

“Anyone who knowingly employs an illegal foreigner or a foreigner in violation of this act shall be guilty of an offence and liable, upon conviction, to a fine or imprisonment not exceeding one year. Additionally, a second conviction of such an offence shall be punishable by imprisonment not exceeding two years or a fine,” said Motsoaledi at the time.

“A third subsequent conviction of such an offence shall result in imprisonment not exceeding five years without the option of a fine.”

Since then, the department has conducted inspections at restaurants in Gauteng, resulting in arrests of undocumented foreigners, fines and temporary closures.



READ NEXT: Gauteng restaurant inspections: Three foreigners arrested, business closed due to non-compliance

