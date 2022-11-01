FBI, Hawks and Australian police arrest alleged smugglers of cocaine worth millions

Citizen Reporter

Eight suspects appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for allegedly dealing in drugs on Tuesday.

This follows a joint investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Australian Federal Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) which led to more arrests and seizure of property used in cocaine smuggling.

On 2 June 2021, a suspect driving a bakkie pulling a trailer with a boat was arrested after 805kg of cocaine was found concealed inside the hull of the ski-boat on the N1 highway in Pretoria. The drugs had an estimated value of R400 million.

According to Colonel Katlego Mogale, eight further suspects who were identified as the members of an international drug trafficking organisation who are smuggling cocaine between South Africa and Brazil were arrested this morning after handing themselves over to the DPCI.

A bakkie, trailer, three boats and a rubber duck with a combined value of more than R18.6 million, seized drugs and cash that was seized from the suspect have been forfeited to the State.

Sixteen more targets including an alleged kingpin who is also sought in Belgium have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Australia drug arrests

In May, a man was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local and District Court over a 2018 seizure of almost 60 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the Australian Federal Police, investigators began Operation Razorclaw in July 2018 after identifying a suspected drug smuggling syndicate operating in New South Wales (NSW).

“On 11 October 2018, the AFP intercepted the 42-year-old Croydon Park man and a 45-year-old Burwood man as they drove in a convoy through Leppington, southwest Sydney. Police located 56.49 kilograms of cocaine in the Burwood Park man’s vehicle and found both men in possession of encrypted mobile phones. On the same day, the AFP attended a semi-rural property in the neighbouring suburb of Austral, arresting a 34-year-old Maroubra man,” said Australian police in a statement.

“A search of the Austral property uncovered a further 58.41 kilograms of cocaine – hidden inside a generator imported into Australia from South Africa – as well as another encrypted mobile phone.”

Officers also seized a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol at a residence in Croydon Park.

The total amount of cocaine seized during Operation Razorclaw is worth an estimated street value of $115 million.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde