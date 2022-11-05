Six killed in Eastern Cape ‘drug den’ shooting

Sipho Mabena

Six people were shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning in an alleged drug den in New Brighton, Eastern Cape.

According to police, three men and three women were killed.

Child found unharmed

Neighbours heard gunshots and went to check on the deceased and found the door open.

“They found four people, one female and three males, lying in the lounge. Another female was found in the kitchen and one in the bedroom.

“The female in the bedroom had a child, 3 years old, with her. The child was unhurt,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

She said it was further alleged that the owner of the house was a ‘bush’ mechanic who worked on cars.

Naidu said some of the victims were shot and stabbed, while others only sustained gunshot wounds.

“It is alleged that the house is a drug post. The suspects and motive for the shootings are unknown at this stage,” she said.

Naidu said a case of murder, with six counts, will be investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation in Gqeberha.

Bloody weekend

The shooting happened hours after six people were shot dead, while another person was injured, during a shooting incident in Clermont, Durban, on Friday night.

The victims were at the informal settlement when unknown suspects attacked them and opened fire at 10pm.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, after the shooting, the suspects subsequently fled the scene.

Police’s Provincial Organised Crime Unit is investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

This comes a week after six people were shot dead in Finetown, Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night, when robbers targeted street vendors selling chicken feet.

Those killed included bystanders and vendors, with five people admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

It is reported that about four suspects tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet but they resisted, pelting them with stones and damaging their vehicle.

The drove off but returned on foot and opened fire indiscriminately.

