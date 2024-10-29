Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court evacuated after bomb threat [VIDEO]

Court officials evacuated people out of the building while traffic police redirected vehicles away from the court

Police have confirmed that the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court had been evacuated following a bomb scare.

Officials evacuated people out of the building while traffic police redirected vehicles away from the court on house on Tuesday.

Bomb scare

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen they are investigating the incident.

“Relevant police disciplines including the Explosives Unit officers were dispatched to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court following a bomb threat.

“All inmates were secured and the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported. The court building has now been declared safe,” Netshiunda said.

Durban bomb threat

In July, the Durban Magistrate’s Court was evacuated following an alleged bomb threat.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the court following the bomb threat on Tuesday.

Netshiunda at the time said an unknown person called the court and announced that there was a bomb.

No bomb was found and the building was later declared safe.

This is a developing story

