Four arrested for false kidnapping report in Gauteng

The Gauteng police on Friday arrested four suspects, including a crime prevention warden, for allegedly staging a kidnapping and filing a false police report.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the case began on Tuesday when four people reported being kidnapped to the Soshanguve police station.

Upon receiving this information, the police organised rescue resources.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

They face multiple charges including perjury, defeating the ends of justice, conspiracy to commit crime, theft of cash, and extortion.

Alleged kidnapping victims found unharmed

Police reports revealed that the alleged victims were later found unharmed in a bush near an informal settlement called New Nkandla close to Stinkwater, the north of Pretoria.

“The victims alleged that they were taken by unknown men driving a white taxi who transferred an undisclosed amount of money from their bank accounts and robbed them of their cellphones,” said Nevhuhulwi.

However, police investigations revealed that three of the supposed victims had actually orchestrated the kidnapping as part of a scheme to rob the fourth victim.

Further investigations revealed that the fourth victim was the aunt of one of the suspects.

The taxi driver involved in the staged kidnapping was later traced and arrested along with the other suspects.

Opening false cases at police stations will not be tolerated – Police

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni issued a stern warning about the consequences of filing false police reports.

Mthombeni condemned community members acts involving voluntary lies and making willful misrepresentations under oath.

“Community members are urged to refrain from opening false cases at police stations. Perjury is an offence that is punishable by law. We will not tolerate any misuse of State resources,” said Mthombeni.

The police emphasised that reporting false cases diverts valuable time and resources away from legitimate investigations of serious crimes.

