Soweto men sentenced for brutal vigilante killing at ATM

Two men were sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering Prince Gumede in 2021 after accusing him of scamming at a Meadowlands ATM.

A recent ruling by the High Court in Johannesburg has shown that unlawfully taking justice into your own hands can result in 15 years of imprisonment for murder.

The high court sentenced 40-year-old Dumisani Abita Ngobeni and 27-year-old Rorisang Letsaba on Friday for the brutal murder of Prince Sifiso Gumede in Meadowlands, Soweto, in August 2021.

The court convicted the duo under the doctrine of common purpose on 25 July 2024, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Duo convicted of murder in July 2024

A confrontation broke out at a Meadowlands petrol station on 8 August 2021 after Gumede used an ATM there.

Warrant Officer David Bogatsu’s investigation revealed that shortly after the 22-year-old used the ATM, Ngobeni and Letsaba experienced difficulties with a cardless transaction.

When they experienced difficulties with a cardless transaction, the duo asked Gumede, who was nearby, about owning a suspicious bank card that the ATM had dispensed.

“Despite Gumede acknowledging ownership of the card, the accused violently attacked him using stones, bottles, and a car spanner, alleging that he was a scammer,” said NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

CCTV footage shown in court revealed that the pair escalated the attack by stripping Gumede’s clothing, attempting to push him into the back of their car, and eventually taking him to an unidentified location.

Authorities charged and convicted the two of murder.

During sentencing, Advocate Simon Mthiyane presented a victim impact statement on behalf of the deceased’s mother. She described her son as a non-violent individual, incapable of scamming others.

Mthiyane argued that rather than informing law enforcement of their suspicions, the accused had illegally taken matters into their own hands.

“Delivering the sentence, Judge Bokako condemned the egregious nature of the attack while noting that the evidence did not suggest premeditation,” Mjonondwane said.

Although Ngobeni and Letsaba planned and coordinated their actions, the Johannesburg High Court later determined that their behaviour resulted from an impulsive reaction rather than premeditation.

Impulsive reaction

The NPA welcomed the sentence, saying it underscores that acts of violence and vigilantism have no place in a lawful society.

“This ruling serves as a stark reminder that suspicions of wrongdoing should always be addressed through proper legal channels,” Mjonondwane said.

