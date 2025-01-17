Midrand suspect found with ’10 million child pornography images and videos’ arrested

South African Police Service arrest suspect in Midrand for child pornography-related charges, seizing millions of images and videos.

Police initiate takedown operation, arresting suspect for possession and distribution of child pornography in Midrand. Picture: X/@SAPoliceService

South African Police Service (Saps) members combed through evidence on Friday at a scene in Midrand where a suspect was arrested for child pornography-related charges.

The officers initiated a takedown operation on Friday morning and arrested one suspect for possession, accessing, downloading, and distribution of child pornography.

The Saps announced that they had discovered the suspect in possession of thousands of images and videos showing child pornography.

Suspect found with child pornography images and videos

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning, Saps said it would release more information at a later stage.

Just before midday on Friday, the police said they were still combing through evidence at the scene.

ALSO READ: Ex-teacher accused of child porn and sexual grooming granted bail

“Thus far, the Saps team found an estimate of 10 million child pornography images and videos on various electronic devices,” the Saps posted.

Ex-teacher accused of child porn and sexual grooming

In December, a former teacher and school principal appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for allegedly exposing pornography to children and sexually grooming three school boys.

The 41-year-old faced three counts of exposing pornography to children and four counts of sexual grooming of two 13-year-olds and one 15-year-old boy pupil from Raslouw Academy.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumauka Mahanjana alleged that the ex-teacher contacted the three boys in August 2024.

He allegedly sent the pupils nude pictures of himself and requested they send their nudes in exchange.

ALSO READ: Man who raped, created and shared porn images of girlfriend’s minor child to spend Christmas behind bars

The accused allegedly requested and received a picture from one of the children, then video-called the pupil and proceeded to demonstrate inserting his penis into a bottle.

“One of the victims reported the matter to the school teacher, who requested they bring their phones to school for observation,” Mahanjana said.

“The parents of the victims were informed about the incident by the school, and a case was opened against the accused in August 2024.”

R10 000 bail

On 31 December 2024, the suspect was released on bail of R10 000.

The case was postponed to 27 March 2025 for further investigations.

NOW READ: Ex-principal appears in court, faces child pornography and grooming charges