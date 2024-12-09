Four arrested for Free State farm murder, kidnapped wife rescued

The tragic incident, which has shocked the community, took place on Sunday at their farm in the Goedemoed policing area.

Free State police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old farmer and the kidnapping of his wife at their farm.

Murder

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said officers rushed to the scene after they were alerted by the farming community in Rouxville about a possible murder of a farmer in the area.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of the farmer, who had been shot in the head. It was later determined that his wife had been kidnapped during the attack.”

Earle said as a result of effective collaboration between local stakeholders and the police, the farmer’s stolen vehicle was tracked to a farm in the Tierpoort area.

“The Bloemfontein Flying Squad was activated and successfully tracked down the vehicle with the wife still with the suspects. She was rescued and is receiving medical attention to determine if more charges should be added.

“During the operation, a suspect was wounded and taken to hospital where he passed on. Two women and a man was also found in the vehicle and taken in for questioning. Police recovered firearms inside the vehicle,” Earle said.

Investigation

Earle said their investigation is ongoing, with the police processing the crime scenes and following up on additional leads that could possibly lead to more arrests.

Free State Provincial Police Commissioner of Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended all those involved in the operation to apprehend the suspects.

“I want to thank the stakeholders of the E2 and the farming community for their swift and effective assistance in helping apprehend the suspects. My sincere condolences go to the family for their loss.

“A team of experienced detectives and experts will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Motswenyane.

