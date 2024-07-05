Gqeberha doctor kidnapped from surgery, patients robbed

Four men abducted the doctor from his surgery at gun point, also taking cellphones and cash from his patients.

At a time when South Africa is seeing a trend of businessmen being kidnapped for ransom, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have rescued a doctor in Gqeberha who had also been kidnapped.

They also arrested one suspect during the operation at midnight on Thursday.

Hawks warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the 55-year-old doctor, Bongani Nqini, was rescued by their Serious Organised Crime Investigation (Soci) team in Gqeherha as well as the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

ALSO READ: Police rescue another Portuguese businessman in Soweto on Thursday night

Doctor taken at gunpoint

The doctor had been abducted from his Kwazakhele surgery three days prior, on Monday.

“At approximately 2.45 pm on 1 July 2024, four masked suspects [forced their way] into Dr Nqini’s surgery and abducted him at gunpoint,” Mhlakuvana said.

It is reported that they forced him into his vehicle and fled the scene.

“Cash to the value of R6 000 and six cellphones belonging to the patients were robbed. It is further alleged that an additional R50 000 in cash from Dr Nqini’s vehicle was robbed,” added Mhlakuvana.

ALSO READ: Joburg syndicate: Portuguese man rescued after kidnapping ordeal – one arrested

The Hawks and TRT worked on the case around the clock and at around 11 pm on Thursday, information was received about the doctor’s whereabouts.

He was rescued unharmed and the vehicle suspected to be involved in the abduction was intercepted in the Sydwell area of Gqeberha.

The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested on the spot and is expected to appear before New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday, 8 July 2024.

The Provincial Head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the joint effort of the team in ensuring the rescue of Nqini who is said to be a community builder in his environment.

Mhlakuvana added that the doctor is grieving the recent loss of his mother who has not yet been buried, so the successful response to the crime held significance in this.