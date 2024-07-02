Syndicate: Portuguese man rescued after kidnapping ordeal – one arrested

A 49-year-old Portuguese national who was kidnapped has been rescued by police and private security in Johannesburg.

It is understood businessman Mark Ramos was kidnapped outside his business in Albertina Sisulu Road in Florida, west of Johannesburg, last week by seven men who pulled into the parking area with two Mercedes-Benzes.

The Madeiran businessman was forced into one of the vehicles at gunpoint by the suspect before they sped off.

Ramos’ vehicle was recovered at a taxi rank in Soweto.

“On Monday evening, 01 July 2024, the team traced the victim to a home in Snake Park, Soweto where he had been in captivity. On the same evening, members also arrested one of his captors in Turfontein, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the South African Police Services (Saps) anti-kidnapping task team, including other law enforcement agencies and private security, have been working around the clock to find the Portuguese national. He was found unharmed.

Syndicate: Kidnapping for ransom

“The 39-year-old suspect is believed to belong to a syndicate that is responsible for at least four other kidnappings related to businessmen in the Johannesburg District. The team is currently tracing suspects who were working together with the suspect,” Mathe said.

Mathe said in the last six months twelve businessmen and six students who had been kidnapped for ransom have been rescued by a multidisciplinary team led by Saps anti-kidnapping task team.

“From January 2024 to date (July 2024), 49 kidnappers who demanded ransom payment from families of victims have been arrested in Gauteng, North West and the Free State. 21 vehicles used in the commission of these crimes have been confiscated and eight firearms have also been seized.

The Saps is confident that working together with all stakeholders and community tip-offs, it will continue to take down more syndicates believed to be behind a spate of kidnappings for ransom across the country,” Mathe said.

