Police rescue another Portuguese businessman in Soweto on Thursday night

The businessman is the second kidnapping victim to have been found in Soweto and among 19 to have been found since January.

An owner of a butchery was reunited with his family after he was kidnapped near Southgate Mall last week.

Police intelligence led a Special Task Force to Nancefield, Soweto, on Thursday night, 4 July, where they carried out the rescue of the Portuguese businessman.

The officers apprehended five suspects during the operation, adding to the 54 kidnappers arrested in the last six months across Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State.

Ransom demanded but not paid

The police took down two suspects believed to be drivers of the getaway vehicles on Thursday afternoon and swooped on the hostel at roughly 10.30pm later that night.

ALSO READ: Joburg syndicate: Portuguese man rescued after kidnapping ordeal – one arrested

There, they found the businessman bound and guarded, with officers arresting the lone watchman.

“Further information led the team to a house in White City, Soweto where two other suspects were found. The victim’s bank cards and wallet were found in their possession,” confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“The man was kidnapped for ransom payment but no payment was made as a direct result of police acting swiftly,” added Mathe.

This is the second Portuguese businessman rescued this week, after a man was found in Soweto following his kidnapping outside his place of work.

200 kidnappers arrested in two years

The officers, who were assisted by private security and the Pretoria Airwing, were commended by national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola for ensuring the victims in both cases were found alive.

ALSO READ: Four suspects arrested for kidnapping two Bangladeshis

Masemola stated that since January, 13 businessmen and six students had been rescued without meeting ransom demands.

He added that in the last two years, more than 200 kidnappers have been arrested.

“Our dedicated teams remain relentless in their pursuit to ensure they rescue victims. This is as a result of the expertise and capabilities of our teams,” said the General.