Gqeberha kidnapping drama: Woman snatched from vehicle by six armed men

The 41-year-old woman was sitting next to her husband when armed suspects hauled her out of their car window.

A couple’s evening took a dramatic turn when a Gqeberha woman was kidnapped from their vehicle by a group of armed men on Friday, 2 August.

The victim, who has been identified as the 41-year-old Rajathi Gnanaraj, was abducted outside her workplace in Deal Party, Gqeberha.

Algoa FM reported that the kidnapping took place at RBM Scrap Metal.

According to police, Gnanaraj and her husband were sitting in their car in Grahamstown Road when they were approached by six armed suspects at around 5.45pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects smashed the vehicle’s window when Gnanaraj did not open the car door.

“The suspects pulled the victim from her vehicle into a silver Toyota Corolla and drove off in the direction of New Brighton.

“Thereafter, the suspects got into a red Haval and drove off.”

The victim’s husband was left behind in their vehicle.

Motive unclear

Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the kidnapping is unclear at this stage.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the victim, can contact Saps Mount Road, Captain Elaine Metelerkamp on 082-779-7186, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

Gqeberha: Businessman rescued by Hawks

The Citizen reported last week on the rescue of a prominent Gqeberha businessman, Calvin Naidoo, by the Hawks.

Two weeks ago a businessman also from Gqeberha was kidnapped outside his workplace.

Calvin Naidoo, 51, was kidnapped on July 19 and rescued a few days later.

He too had been kidnapped by balaclava-clad robbers who were travelling in hijacked vehicles.

