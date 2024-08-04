Police rescue 90 Ethiopian nationals from human trafficking syndicate

Two alleged human traffickers and kidnappers who were found on the property have been arrested.

The Ethiopians nationals were rescued in Sunnydale Ridge on Sunday. Photo: iStock

Police have rescued 90 Ethiopian nationals who were allegedly being kept against their will in Johannesburg.

It is understood the Ethiopians were rescued in Sunnydale Ridge on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team, led by the South African Police Service(SAPS) Special Task Force (STF) unit, was tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom when they also discovered undocumented nationals who were found locked up, confined and packed into rooms.

Rescue

“Saps rescued 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals who were allegedly being kept against their will and under inhumane conditions. Investigations are underway as to how these nationals were trafficked into South Africa.

“Amongst the Ethiopian nationals was the kidnapped victim who was also rescued. The victim was kidnapped in Benoni on Tuesday afternoon, where after his kidnappers immediately started demanding hundreds of thousands of ransom money from his family,” Mathe said.

Arrests

Mathe added the Ethiopian nationals were all taken to hospital for medical care.

“Two alleged human traffickers and kidnappers who were found on the property have been arrested. They are likely to face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking and are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court soon.

“The case has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) for further investigations,” Mathe said.

Mathe added the operation would not have been successful without the work of crime intelligence, organised crime detectives, Sandringham and Daveyton SAPS as well as private security.

Kidnapped businessman rescued

Last week, police rescued a businessman and arrested eight kidnappers, including three Tanzanians in Johannesburg.

It is understood the businessman was kidnapped on 5 July at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort.

Mathe said the businessman was rescued at a house in Lenasia.

“The SAPS anti-kidnapping task team has been working on the case and arrested the first two suspects last week.

“On Wednesday, 31 July, intelligence led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in East Gate and two apartments in Fourways where they arrested six suspects and seized drugs suspected to be crystal meth worth R300 million,” Mathe said.

