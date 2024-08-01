WATCH: Police rescue kidnapped businessman, seize R300m in drugs in Fourways

Police officers also arrested eight kidnappers, including three Tanzanian nationals

The businessman was kidnapped on the 5th of July at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort. Picture: File Image

Police rescued a businessman on Wednesday evening and arrested eight kidnappers, including three Tanzanian nationals in Johannesburg.

It is understood the businessman was kidnapped on the 5th of July at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort.

Watch National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola at the crime scene

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola urged police to continue “dealing” with kidnappers including those dealing in drugs.



“Our communities and the safety of all people including businessmen shouldn’t fear to stay in the country.” #Kidnapping @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/L45rsjl8uw — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) August 1, 2024

Arrests

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the businessman was rescued at a house in Lenasia.

“The Saps anti- kidnapping task team has been working on the case and arrested the first two suspects last week.

“On Wednesday, 31 July 2024 intelligence led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in East Gate and two apartments in Fourways where they arrested six suspects and seized drugs suspected to be crystal meth worth R300 million,” Mathe said.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and other top brass including Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni visited the crime scene on Wednesday.

JUST IN:



Johannesburg businessman and attorney, Ashruf Kaka, has been freed. He was found south of Johannesburg.



Kaka was kidnapped over three weeks ago on the West Rand.



Police and private security have also made a multi-million rand drug bust at this hour – linked to the… pic.twitter.com/4u8VjOyDLm — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 31, 2024

Organised crime

Masemola said police are hard at work in dismantling the work of transnational organised crime syndicates.

“Well done to the team. Our men and women in blue remain hard at work in taking down syndicates involved in dealing and the trafficking of drugs. Commendable progress has been registered in recent weeks and we owe those successes to our dedicated police officers and our partners in crime including, private security.

“We will continue to come after those who are involved in the illicit trade of drug trafficking”, said Masemola.

Police rescued a businessman on Wednesday evening and arrested eight kidnappers, including three Tanzanian nationals in Fourways. Officers also seized R300 million in drugs #Fourways #Businessman #Kidnapping #Police @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/1bz4YipPHr — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) August 1, 2024

Masemola is expected to brief the nation on Thursday morning on operations underway throughout the country to clamp down on all forms of criminality.

Kidnappings

Last month, one kidnapper was shot and killed, and another wounded during a rescue operation by the polices elite Special Task Force (STF) in Crystal Park.

Five other kidnappers were also arrested during the operation in Benoni .

The two kidnapped victims were safely reunited with their families

Mathe said the men, aged 64 and 34, were both kidnapped while driving along Putfontein Road in Crystal Park on Sunday.

Mathe added that over 50 kidnappers have been arrested in the last six months across Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State.

