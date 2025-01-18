Hawks arrest suspected extortionist in Eastern Cape

In a coordinated operation on Thursday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation Task Team arrested a 45-year-old man in the Eastern Cape for alleged extortion.

The suspect was arrested by the Hawks with the help of Mdantsane, Qonce and East London Flying Squads.

He is expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Extortionist busted

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba, the suspect was allegedly part of a group that has been extorting monthly payments from local businesses since August last year.

The extortion group’s modus operandi was said to offer protection from “robberies”.

Fumba said three men were allegedly involved in the extortion scheme.

“Investigations are ongoing with further arrests anticipated,” Fumba added.

Cops condemn extortion

The arrest came after one of the victims reported the matter to the Hawks, prompting a swift response from a multi-disciplinary task team.

The complainant positively identified the suspect following his arrest.

Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the operation as a significant step forward in their crime-fighting efforts.

“This arrest is proof that we are turning a new page with strategies to dismantle criminal syndicates that exploit our communities and businesses in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

ANC councillor extortion incident

This arrest follows a series of extortion cases that have plagued the country.

A recent but unrelated extortion incident involves an ANC ward councillor Tobius Malope and eight others, who were arrested for extortion in Rooissenekal, Limpopo.

Malope allegedly led a group that blocked roads to a mining construction site on the R555, demanding cash from a contractor who later reported the incident to police.

The arrest occurred just weeks after Malope won the 11 December by-election for Ward 30 in the Elias Motsoaledi local municipality.

ANC Sekhukhune spokesperson Solomon Uwane expressed disappointment, indicating possible disciplinary action and another potential by-election.

