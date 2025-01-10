Police arrest suspects for extortion at Carolina mine, Mpumalanga

The men presented an alleged fraudulent court order, demanding that mining activities cease immediately.

Mpumalanga police have arrested seven suspects in connection with an extortion-related incident at a certain mine in the province.

It is understood the men, aged between 38 and 46, arrived at the mine in Carolina this week and presented an alleged fraudulent court order, demanding that mining activities cease immediately.

Extortion

Police said this resulted in the closure of production, with the suspects also demanding payment from the mine.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said police were notified of the suspects’ demands.

“The next day, (Thursday 09 January 2025), the Carolina Police were called in to check and assist in verifying the said court order. Upon further investigation, the courts seemed to have no knowledge or record of this court order hence a case of fraud with an additional charge of extortion was opened.

“This led to the subsequent arrest of the seven suspects. They were also charged accordingly and they are set to appear at the Carolina Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 January 2025,” Mdhluli said.

ALSO READ: Body retrieved as Stilfontein illegal miners claim more than 100 dead in new letter

Investigation

Mdhluli said the investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the fraudulent court order and additional arrests are not being ruled out by the police.

“The acting provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) ZM Mkhwanazi, welcomed the arrest of the suspects and issued a stern warning against extortionist activities.

“The general emphasized that extortion will not be tolerated and urged communities to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies,” Mdhluli said.

Stilfontein saga

Meanwhile, for the first time in two weeks, illegal miners trapped underground at an abandoned mine in Stilfontein, North West, have provided an update on their dire conditions.

This comes as another body was retrieved from the mine.

On Thursday, community volunteers assisting the miners used a newly rebuilt pulley system to send down food, water and basic supplies after the original structure was destroyed.

The last delivery to the zama zamas was on Christmas Eve, 24 December.

ALSO READ: Several undocumented foreigners nabbed for illegal mining