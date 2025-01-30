Hawks seize assets of 15 individuals accused of R157 million fraud scheme

One of the accused is alleged to have received R91 million over the course of five years and had 27 vehicles seized by the Hawks.

The assets of 15 people allegedly connected to a R157 million fraud scheme have been seized.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit (Hawks) and the Asset Forfeiture Unit carried out the seizures at multiple locations on Wednesday.

The 15 individuals were arrested in October and are accused of benefitting from the unlawful transferring of funds belonging to the clients of a major bank.

Accused a former fraud investigator

One of the alleged key orchestrators of the scheme is Nicolette De Villiers, a fraud investigator at Nedbank during the period of the alleged crimes.

De Villiers is accused of creating fraudulent payment instructions that directed funds of clients into the accounts of her acquaintances between July 2018 and January 2023.

Over half of the amount identified by the Hawks is alleged to have been received by Lucas Keitumetse Mathimbi, a former Nedbank employee and sole director of Ivy League Group (Pty) Ltd and IVL Guards (Pty) Ltd.

Mathimbi is alleged to have benefitted more than R91 million over almost five years.

Between De Villers, Mathimbi and the other 13 accused, the National Prosecuting Authority alleges 224 separate transactions were facilitated at a total of R157 million.

77 vehicles seized

Officials seized property, vehicles and luxury personal items at locations in Roodepoort, Krugersdorp, Pretoria, and Randburg.

Among the attached assets were about 77 vehicles, ranging from motorcycles to luxury sedans, small holding houses and sectional title units.

Multiple firearms, a cash counting machine, designer clothing, watches, jewellery and R80 000 in cash were also seized on Wednesday, all with a combined value of an estimated R33 million.

Mathimbi’s assets alone accounted for 27 vehicles and 11 immovable properties, with one registered in the name of a minor.

De Villiers is alleged to have received roughly R6 million of the misappropriated funds.

“The 15 individuals were all released on bail and are expected to appear in Palm Ridge Regional Court on 26 March for attorneys to consult with their clients,” confirmed NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

