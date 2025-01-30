JUST IN: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla hands herself over to Durban police

uma-Sambudla is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has handed herself over at the Durban Central police station.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo told The Citizen, that Zuma-Sambudla was accompanied by her lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu.

Arrest

“A 42-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate court on Thursday 30 January 2025 on charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence.

The suspect who handed herself over at Durban Central police station this morning was arrested and processed. The arrest is as a result of a meticulous investigation by the Durban Crimes Against the State unit of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation, following the unrest that brought the country to a standstill in 2021,” Mbambo said.

Mbambo said there had already been”69 arrests and one conviction” since the investigation began.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said: “ It will be clear by now that the DPCI shall continue to secure in court, the attendance of anyone against whom sufficient evidence of committing national priority offence is obtained, without fear, favour or prejudice.”

*This is a developing story, please refresh for more

