Hijacked driver rescued from car boot in Tshwane

Tshwane Metro Police rescued a man found in the boot of his hijacked car in Winterveldt. The suspects fled the scene as officers arrived.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) scared off hijackers stripping a vehicle with the driver inside the boot in Winterveldt over the weekend.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba warned residents to avoid buying cars on social media, especially in the Winterveldt area.

Mahamba warned that criminals were using social media platforms to lure and rob people.

“TMPD’s task team members in region 1 sector 1 recovered a hijacked vehicle after a complaint about a VW vehicle hijacked in the Klipgat area.

“The task team members located the vehicle abandoned in Winterveldt and the driver was found in the boot of the car,” he said.

Mahamba said the driver told the officers that he and his friend were on their way to view a vehicle advertised online only to fall into a trap.

“They were given directions by the people selling the vehicle, only to find it was a trap. While they were getting directions, they saw three men approaching with firearms.

“The passenger escaped, but the driver was put in the boot and they drove to Winterveldt, where they were beginning to strip the vehicle while he was still in the boot.”

The suspects fled when they saw the TMPD approaching.

Pretoria regional police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said Tshwane police had apprehended hundreds of suspects over the weekend.

“Vehicles were searched to make certain that they were not stolen and 21 identified premises were searched. This resulted in 25 arrests for drunk driving and five arrests for public drinking.

“Five people were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs when four shopping bags full of dagga and 51 plastic bags containing crystal meth were found in their possession.”

“Two hundred and fifty-seven individuals were arrested for offences that included assault, housebreaking, public drinking, driving under the influence and armed robbery during the weekend,” he said.

Van Dyk said Operation Shanela led by Major-General Samuel Thine on Saturday in Mabopane resulted in the arrest of 304 suspects. Tshwane detectives assisted in arresting 238 suspects involved in serious crimes.