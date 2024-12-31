Be careful of spiking! Hotspot areas in Gauteng where streetlights are being stolen

Spiking is often used in hijackings, robberies, or other illegal activities.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has issued an urgent call for increased vigilance among road users following a surge in infrastructure vandalism, with incidents of damage to streetlights and traffic signals spiking across the province.

The warning comes in the wake of recent vandalism incidents along the R24 Road near O.R. Tambo International Airport over the weekend.

Spiking surges in Gauteng

Diale-Tlabela said the department has identified several high-risk areas, including:

The R55 Road,

M1 between Buccleuch Interchange and Corlett Drive,

R82,

R23, and

N12.

“We urge all road users to exercise vigilance, especially when driving at night,” said Diale-Tlabela, noting particular concern about the rise in road spiking and rock placement in areas where traffic signals have been compromised.

The vandalism of traffic signals has been linked to increased robbery risks for motorists.

In response to these challenges, the department is working closely with law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to develop and implement advanced strategies aimed at preventing vandalism and enhancing road safety.

ALSO READ: JMPD accused of driving past road spiking robbery on N1, Public Safety MMC demands action

The department has assured the public that its road maintenance teams remain on high alert.

“A dedicated Rapid Response Team stands ready to address various service delivery matters, including reports of potholes, road maintenance issues, dysfunctional or vandalised traffic signals, and other infrastructure-related concerns.”

Road users can report infrastructure issues directly to the Department’s Rapid Response Team, which has been established to ensure swift attention to service delivery matters across the province.

What is spiking?

Spiking is often used in hijackings, robberies, or other illegal activities.

This criminal tactic typically occurs when a vehicle is travelling at high speeds, making it difficult for the driver to control the vehicle once its tyres are punctured.

Criminals often use sharp objects like nails, screws, or even spikes to damage the tyres.

In some cases, they may also use other tactics like throwing rocks or debris onto the road to cause damage.

Tips to avoid spiking

While you may not be able to always avoid spikings, there are steps you can take to minimise the likelihood of becoming a victim:

1. Be mindful of your surroundings when driving, and keep an eye out for suspicious activity or objects on the road.

2. Drive defensively, try to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and be prepared for unexpected situations.

3. If possible, try to avoid driving at night, especially on high-risk roads.

4. Ensure your vehicle is well-maintained and kept in good condition, with proper tyre pressure and regular checks.

5. Consider investing in Run-Flat tyres. These tyres can help you continue driving even if your tyre is punctured.

6. Stay up-to-date with local news and reports of spiking incidents in your area.

ALSO READ: Tyres deflate: Criminals lie in wait to rob spiked cars from OR Tambo

However, while these may prove to be helpful it is also essential to know what to do when you have been spiked.

Carstens advises drivers to drive as far as they can if spiked.

“When your vehicle comes to a standstill, don’t remain seated in the car. Move across the road and hide while you phone for help,” said Carstens, adding that you are more likely to be robbed if you stop after being spiked.

What to do if you do get spiked:

1. Stay calm and composed, but do not stop the vehicle.

2. If possible, drive to a safe location that is well-lit, populated or a safe distance from traffic.

3. Call the police and file a police report at your earliest convenience.

4. Avoid confrontation with the potential perpetrators.

5. Document the incident by taking pictures of the damage and any relevant information.

ALSO READ: Car spiking hotspots to look out for on Gauteng road