Joburg kidnapped victim rescued, five suspects arrested

A ransom of $2 million was demanded for his release.

A kidnapping victim has been reunited with his family after he was rescued unharmed by the South African Police Service.

Five suspects were also arrested during the intelligence-driven investigation into a kidnapping and extortion case registered at Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Kidnapping

The 38-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped on 30 August 2026 in Johannesburg CBD, and a ransom of $2 million was demanded for his release.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a multidisciplinary team comprising Johannesburg Central detectives, Crime Intelligence, the Anti-Kidnapping team, the flying squad unit and private security companies immediately began an investigation to locate the victim and identify the perpetrators.

“On Sunday, 4 October 2026, the investigation led to the arrest of three men, who were found in possession of the cellphone allegedly used to contact the victim’s family to demand the ransom.”

Rescue

Nevhuhulwi said further investigations led the team to a plot in Randfontein, where the victim was located and safely rescued.

“Two additional suspects were arrested at the premises.”

Nevhuhulwi said all five suspects are expected to face charges of kidnapping and extortion. The investigation continues.

Human trafficking

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old Durban man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking after luring a woman from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with false promises of employment before raping, assaulting and imprisoning her in a brothel.

Ifeanacho Ifeanyi was sentenced in the Pinetown Regional Court on 3 October, while his co-accused, Mapule Tshibangila, received a 15-year prison sentence for trafficking in persons.

Prostitution

Investigators found that the victim was recruited under false pretences and forced into prostitution. The case stemmed from a 2022 raid on a property in Malvern, Durban, which police established was operating as a brothel.

The pair’s bail applications were opposed, and they remained in custody until they were convicted in August 2026. KwaZulu-Natal police welcomed the sentence, praising investigators for securing justice for the victim.