JUST IN: Six more arrested in R37m Mhlathuze Water Board fraud, corruption case

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested six more suspects in connection with the R37million fraud and corruption case at Mhlathuze Water Board.

Mhlathuze Water Board

The suspects, who cannot be named until they appear in court, were arrested in an early morning operation on Friday by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit.

The charges against the suspects include fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, and defeating the ends of justice. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into a R37 million tender that was unlawfully awarded to a law firm by Mhlathuze Water Board.

The latest arrests bring the number of people accused in the case to 14.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

