Mpumalanga clinic robbery sparks outrage over security lapses

Security failures at Mpumalanga’s Klarinet Clinic lead to staff robbery, prompting urgent calls for tighter protection of healthcare workers.

Security gaps that enabled the criminals to attack staff at a Mpumalanga clinic will be identified and addressed.

This is according to Mpumalanga department of health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule.

He was responding to The Citizen’s questions about a recent incident in which staff were robbed of their belongings and a car belonging to a nurse was stolen at the Klarinet Clinic in Emalahleni.

Mpumalanga clinic nurse’s car found abandoned a few kilometres away

The car was later found abandoned a few kilometres away from the facility.

“Health MEC Sasekani Manzini condemned the incident and urged community members to guard public facilities as they belonged to them,” said Malamule.

He said night duty would remain suspended as the facility would only operate for 12 hours a day until security gaps are attended to ensure security measures are tightened.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Welcome Mnisi condemned the government’s failure to protect the health workers.

“What is the role played by the provincial government and the department of community safety, security and liaison in curbing such incidents?” he asked.

Not first time Nehawu expressed concern

“It is not the first time Nehawu expressed concern about the safety of its members in the provincial health sector.”

Last year, the union expressed concern about an incident in which armed men robbed patients, workers and security guards and vandalised equipment at Carolina Hospital casualty.

In the past eight months, authorities reported that about 23 department vehicles and two mobile clinics were stolen.

In June, health care workers at the Mthimba Clinic near Hazyview refused to go to work, claiming their lives were in danger.

Other incidents

Their refusal came after three armed criminals stormed the facility and assaulted security guards before robbing patients and nurses of their belongings.

Early this year, gun-wielding criminals who were demanding to be given tenders reportedly interrupted the management meeting and assaulted doctors, nurses and patients at Themba Regional Hospital.