Fake hair and pads: Over R94 million worth of goods seized across SA in less than 3 weeks

Police seized counterfeit sanitary pads, hair extensions, toothbrushes and watches among other goods.

Police have seized counterfeit goods worth more than R94 million and arrested five foreign nationals in different parts of the country in less than three weeks.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been relentless in its efforts to disrupt and dislodge the illicit trade in counterfeit and contraband goods across the country.

The sting operation was carried out by SAPS and various law enforcement agencies including the Hawks, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Brand Protectors and private security companies.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk shared a breakdown of the successes the multi-disciplinary teams achieved.

Counterfeit goods include Pads, hair extensions, watches

On 16 August, counterfeit clothing and sneakers worth over R37 million were found in a self-storage facility in Doornfontein (Gauteng) and seized.

Eight days later, counterfeit goods that including sneakers, clothing, watches and backpacks worth more than R41 million were seized at a shopping centre in Bellville in the Western Cape.

Van Wyk said an operation in Mayfair, Johannesburg at the end of last month resulted in counterfeit sanitary pads, deodorants and other consumables worth over R4.8 million being seized at a self-storage facility.

ALSO READ: JMPD seizes whiskey, brandy, gin, and vodka worth millions at illegal distillery

“Counterfeit sanitary pads, hair extensions, toothbrushes and other consumables worth over R9.3 million were seized at a small holding in Bredell, Kempton Park (Gauteng). The team also seized branded packaging, labels, machinery and other equipment used to manufacture counterfeit goods.

Malawians arrested

“Five Malawian nationals were also arrested for the contravention of both the Counterfeit Goods Act and the Immigration Act,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk added that when the operation moved to Benoni, police seized counterfeit shoe polish, deodorant, toothbrushes and other consumables worth over R2 million at a self-storage facility in Bonaero Park.

Van Wyk said police will continue to combat the illicit trade in counterfeit goods, “protecting legitimate businesses and consumers who are subjected to sub-standard products that pose health and safety risks.”

ALSO READ: 18 illegal foreign nationals arrested for fake electronics worth R8m in Fordsburg