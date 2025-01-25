Laudium boy rescued after kidnapping ordeal, 5 foreign nationals arrested

Police said the boy was held captive for four days.

Police and private security companies in Gauteng rescued the boy on Friday. Picture: iStock

A nine-year-old boy from Laudium in Tshwane has been reunited with his family after a harrowing kidnapping ordeal.

Police in Gauteng and private security companies rescued the boy on Friday, arresting five suspects, including Pakistani and Afghanistan nationals.

Kidnapping

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the boy was held captive for four days.

“The boy, whose parents are from Afghanistan, was forcefully taken from the house of the father’s friend in Laudium on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

“The suspects called the parents demanding a ransom. A team comprising of South African Police Service and Private Security Companies was established to rescue the boy and find the suspects,” Masondo said.

ALSO READ: Hawks arrest suspect in Dimbaza kidnapping case

Breakthrough

Masondo added that the team worked tirelessly and made a breakthrough on Friday.

“They found the vehicle that was used during the kidnapping and arrested two suspects. The suspects led the police to a house in Danville, Pretoria, where the kidnapped child was found, and two more suspects were arrested.

“The suspects were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, and it was discovered that they were in the country illegally. Further investigation led to the arrest of the fifth suspect, known to the family,” Masondo said.

Charges

Masondo said the boy was taken to a medical care centre for observation and later reunited with his family.

“The suspects were charged with kidnapping and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They are expected to appear before Atteridgeville Magistrate Court on Monday, 27 January 2025,” Masondo said.

Eastern Cape kidnapping

Earlier this month, the Hawks arrested a 36-year-old suspect in connection with the kidnapping of two teenagers in Dimbaza, Eastern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said preliminary reports revealed that four armed suspects allegedly breached a factory’s perimeter fence and encountered three boys aged 15 to 17.

“One of the boys was reportedly held at gunpoint and forced to surrender the keys to a Mahindra vehicle, which the suspects used to flee the scene after abducting the other two boys. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a forested area near Nakani.

“A swift disruptive operation led by the Hawks resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect in Dimbaza. Efforts to locate the remaining suspects are ongoing,” Fumba said.

ALSO READ: Police rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, woman arrested