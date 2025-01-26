Tshwane police arrest over 200 for serious crimes in Bronkhorstspruit

Among those arrested in Tshwane were a combined nine suspects in connection with rape, murder and attempted murder.

It has been another successful week for Tshwane police after arresting over 200 suspects during a high-density operation in Bronkhorstspruit over the weekend.

Tshwane police district spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk said that during the initial phase of the operation, Tshwane detectives apprehended 232 individuals for serious crimes.

The arrests included 60 for gender-based violence, 20 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, four arrests for murder, three for attempted murder, two for armed robbery, with two suspected arrests for rape.

“Additionally, 21 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal processes for deportation. The operation also saw 495 persons and 217 vehicles being searched,” stated Van Dyk.

“This resulted in 15 individuals being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with 15 individuals arrested and fined for drinking in public,” he added.

Saturday night operation

Van Dyk said officers from Eersterust police recovered a hijacked motorcycle after stopping and searching the suspicious driver on Saturday night.

“The officers discovered a sachet of methcathinone in their possession, leading to their immediate arrest. Further investigations at the scene revealed that the motorcycle the suspects were travelling on had been reported hijacked in Silverton in 2021. Consequently, the suspects now face additional charges for possession of a stolen motorcycle,” he said.

ALSO READ: Police ‘in their pockets’: Stilfontein ‘Tiger’ escape plan likely started underground

Van Dyk said in another incident, members of the Tshwane District Intervention Unit, tasked with addressing robberies associated with advertisements placed on social media platforms, arrested two suspects linked to armed robberies in the Loate and Winterveldt areas.

“While patrolling the area, officers observed three males travelling in a taxi. Upon stopping the vehicle, the three suspects attempted to flee. Two of the suspects were pursued on foot and apprehended,” he said.

“While officers were in the process of detaining the suspects, a male approached the scene and reported that the suspects had robbed him of his belongings and fired a shot at him as he attempted to escape,” he added.

Van Dyk said a search of the suspects revealed an unlicensed firearm with six rounds of ammunition in their possession which resulted in additional charges of armed robbery and attempted murder.

NOW READ: KFC drive-thru shooter to appear in court this week