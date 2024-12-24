Police rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, woman arrested

The Pakistani businessman was kidnapped two months ago in Lenasia.

A Pakistani businessman, kidnapped over two months ago in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, has been rescued by members of the South African Police Service (Saps).

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said a 46-year-old woman was arrested for murder and kidnapping on Monday.

Ransom demanded after kidnapping

Van Wyk said officers discovered a body at the location where the businessman was rescued.

“According to a preliminary report, three African males driving a BMW X5 kidnapped the businessman in Lenasia just over two months ago. Ransom was immediately demanded for the release of the kidnapped victim.

“Following extensive investigation, the Saps’ Kidnapping Team joined by members from Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Hostage and Negotiation team, Germiston Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Sedibeng Search and Rescue, Saps Lenasia and Saps Evaton operationalised information they obtained on the location of the suspects in Sebokeng.

ALSO READ: Police foil kidnapping, arrest nine suspects in Ivory Park

Rescue

Van Wyk said a search of the identified property led the team to find the victim in one of the rooms.

“The body of an unidentified African male was also found at these premises. A female suspect was subsequently arrested at the scene. Police also recovered two cellphones from the scene, which will form part of further investigations; more arrests are expected.

“Communities are urged to immediately report to their nearest police station or call the Saps Crime Stop hotline number 08600 10111 if any of their relatives or friends fall victim to kidnappers,” Van Wyk said.

Foiled kidnapping

Last month, Gauteng police arrested nine suspects and seized three firearms and a vehicle linked to other crimes during a foiled kidnapping attempt in Ivory Park, north of Johannesburg.

Van Wyk said one suspect, recently released from prison, was fatally wounded in a shootout with police after attempting to evade arrest.

“The syndicate was successfully intercepted, where one suspect attempted to evade arrest. He fired gunshots at the members, who retaliated and fatally wounded the suspect; nine more suspects were ultimately apprehended.

“Further investigation revealed that the three seized firearms and the suspects’ vehicle are positively linked to other criminal cases. The deceased suspect had recently been released from prison,” Van Wyk said.

ALSO READ: Four arrested for Free State farm murder, kidnapped wife rescued