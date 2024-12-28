Limpopo education department laments ‘reprehensible’ school burglary

A school in Limpopo had almost R30 000 worth of equipment stolen, and the education department is asking for accountability.

The education sector in Limpopo is calling for accountability following a burglary at a primary school.

Rhangani Primary in the province’s north-eastern extremity was burgled the day before Christmas, resulting in the loss of multiple electronics.

MEC for Education Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya stated that, in addition to being a serious crime, the incident also posed a significant threat to learning and education.

TV and computer stolen

Police said a case of business burglary was opened after a custodian at the school found the premises ransacked on 24 December.

The 56-year-old complainant stated that he left the premises locked the previous day, but returned to find the doors broken.

One television, a desktop computer, a radio and an overhead projector with a combined value of just under R30 000 were reported stolen.

“Residents are requested to assist the police in tracing these valuable items of the school,” stated Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng

Quintile 2 school

The burgled school is listed as a no-fee quintile 2 school, amplifying the loss of electronic equipment.

“The burglary at Rhangani Primary School is a reprehensible act that deserves the strongest condemnation,” stated Lerule-Ramakhanya.

“This senseless act of thuggery will have a direct impact on the education of the pupils, and it is unacceptable that the selfish actions by a few individuals [are] allowed to derail the progress made in the schools,” the MEC added.

The public is urged to assist authorities with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects or recovery of the equipment.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that those who commit such crimes are held accountable,” Lerule-Ramakhanya said.

The department stressed its commitment to conducive learning conditions for children, stating that the incident would dent their resolve.

