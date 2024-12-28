KZN premier calls for ‘harshest possible punishment’ after toddler’s body recovered, stepfather arrested

The premier condemned the 'heinous act in the strongest terms'.

The police and rescue teams search a sugarcane field in Tongaat. Picture: IPSS Search and Rescue.

A suspect has been arrested for kidnapping and murder following the discovery of his three-year-old stepchild’s body in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A manhunt was launched by police after the toddler was reported missing.

KZN Tongaat attack

The suspect allegedly kidnapped the child after assaulting the toddler’s seven-year-old sibling with a panga, leaving the older child in critical condition.

The attack occurred on a farm in Tongaat, north of Durban on Boxing Day, 26 December.

This triggered a joint search operation involving IPSS Search and Rescue, IPSS Tongaat, the South African Police Service (Saps) K9 Search and Rescue, Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue, Mobiclaw, and ER24.

The search ended mid-morning on Friday after the suspect was apprehended.

Authorities reported that the man agreed to lead them to the toddler’s body, which was found at around 2pm on the same day.

The body was handed over to the police for further investigation.

KZN premier praises swift action

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli commended the “swift and coordinated efforts” of law enforcement agencies and emergency services in apprehending the suspect.

Ntuli expressed “deep sorrow” over the tragedy and condemned the “heinous act in the strongest terms”.

“This unspeakable crime has shattered our community and serves as a painful reminder of the violence that continues to plague our province.

“I commend the police and all stakeholders for their swift action in apprehending the suspect. We trust the justice system will ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for this barbaric act,” KZN government’s statement reads.

The premier extended his condolences to the family of the young boy and urged communities to remain vigilant in reporting any signs of abuse or violence.

“It is imperative that we work together to protect the most vulnerable members of our society. No child should ever have to endure such pain and suffering.”

Call for maximum punishment

Ntuli called for the justice system to impose the “harshest possible punishment” on the stepfather.

“The killing of this innocent child is a crime beyond comprehension, and the pain inflicted upon the family and community is immeasurable.

“We call upon the law to ensure that the perpetrator faces the full might of justice. Such heinous acts must not go unpunished.”

He further assured the family of the KZN government’s support during their tragic time, while reiterating the province’s commitment to protect the members of the public.

“We must remain united as a society to eradicate violence, particularly against children. Together, we can ensure a safer KwaZulu-Natal for all.”

