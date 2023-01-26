Limpopo cop arrested after video shows her allegedly raping her son

Citizen Reporter

A Limpopo police constable has been arrested after a video of her allegedly having sex with her then 10-year-old son surfaced on social media.

The 40-year-old police officer was arrested on Friday, 20 January, and appeared in the Marble Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The case was postponed to 30 January.

The woman cannot be identified to protect the minor child.

Harsh condemnation for police officer

The video sparked an outrage on social media as South Africans called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to call to order one of their members.

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe also strongly condemned the incident.

ALSO READ: Cleaner alleges she was raped four times by senior police officer – report

“Soon after becoming aware of the video, the Provincial Commissioner ordered the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to conduct an immediate probe into the incident with a view of apprehending the policewoman and removing the child to a place of safety,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo in a statement on Thursday.

A case of rape of a minor child with additional charges of creating and distributing child pornographic material and sexual grooming of a child was opened on Friday 20 January 2023.

Internal police processes have already commenced following her arrest and will run parallel with the criminal investigation that has been taken over by the IPID.

ALSO READ: Woman allegedly raped by police officer in SAPS holding cell

“The actions of this woman are deplorable and deserve harsh condemnation. Even though the suspect allegedly committed this crime when she was still Public Service Act employee of the SAPS, she should have known better that such unbecoming behavior deserved harsh consequences. The South African Police Service does not have the space for such people who tarnish its image,” said Lieutenant General Hadebe.

The Provincial Commissioner has already ordered that the suspect be subjected to immediate internal processes in terms of the South African Police Service Disciplinary Regulations.

The child has been removed to a place of safety where he will be given psychological treatment and assistance.

ALSO READ: Police officer charged with murder