Limpopo maintenance clerk found guilty of stealing money meant for child support

Goodness Tintswalo Mthombeni's primary duty was to oversee the disbursement of child maintenance payments to beneficiaries.

A maintenance clerk at the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has been convicted of fraud after she siphoned funds meant for child support.

The accused, 34-year-old Goodness Tintswalo Mthombeni, was convicted on 22 counts of fraud in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 11 October 2023.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said that between October and November 2013, Mthombeni held the position of maintenance clerk, where she oversaw the disbursement of child maintenance payments to beneficiaries.

Personal gain

“However, instead of fulfilling her responsibilities, Mthombeni embarked on a deceitful scheme to embezzle the funds for personal gain,” he said.

ALSO READ: Businessman in hot water over R147 million fraud allegation

He said Mthombeni failed to pass the money on to the intended recipients after she had collected it.

In addition to this, she also falsified records to make it appear as if the beneficiaries had received their payments.

“This fraudulent activity went unnoticed until auditors uncovered the scheme, leading to the case being reported to the Polokwane-based Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit,” he said.

Mthombeni was arrested on 22 April 2014.

Following multiple court appearances, she was released on bail.

22 counts of fraud

The Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court convicted her on all 22 counts of fraud, delivering a verdict on 11 October 2023. The court has now scheduled the matter to be revisited on 15 December 2023 for the submission of a pre-sentence report and formal sentencing.

ALSO READ: SA grappling with a surge in banking app fraud, Sabric reveals

Major-General Gopz Govender, the Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo, commended the investigative and prosecutorial teams.

He also issued a warning to public officials involved in corrupt and fraudulent activities, emphasising that regardless of the time elapsed, the long arm of the law would catch up with them.