Businessman in hot water over R147 million fraud allegation

By Cheryl Kahla

A prominent businessman from the Northern Cape has been arrested under charges of defrauding an entrepreneur from the United Kingdom (UK) out of millions.

Christopher David Kimber (62), who owns several mines in the Northern Cape, voluntarily turned himself in at the Hawks offices in Kimberley on Wednesday.

R147m fraud

According to Point Saps’ Captain Carmen Rhynes, Kimber is facing serious charges, including two counts of fraud and two counts of money laundering.

After handing himself over, Kimber appeared before the magistrates’ court and was released on bail of R100 000.

Millions gone awry

Rhynes said the allegation against Kimber date to 2013, when he promised to sell 50% of his business shares to a UK businessman.

The businessman, whose identity has not been made public, transferred R147 million to Kimber. When Kimber didn’t deliver on his part of the deal, his victim reported the matter to local authorities.

An investigation showed Kimber had funneled the funds into this personal accounts. Kimber is set to reappear in court on 17 August 2023.

Gold worth R2m

In a separate case, 33-year-old Samkelo Mthanyane appeared before the Carletonville Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.

Mthanyane is facing charges of illegal possession of gold-bearing material following his arrest earlier in the week.

On 26 June 2023, a security guard at East Driefontein mine shaft in Gauteng unearthed gold-bearing material worth an estimated R2 million.

The illicit stash was found wrapped around the waist of one of the mine workers during an employee search.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team arrested Mthanyane. His case has been postponed to 6 July 2023, for a bail application.

