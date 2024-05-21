‘Barbaric’ − SPCA vehicle set alight on South Coast with dogs trapped in the back

Driver was found the following day but the animals were found burnt alive in the back of the vehicle.

Three dogs were being transported when they were torched.

The Lower South Coast SPCA has described an incident with one of their vehicles as “barbaric”.

Their Ford Bantam used to transport rescued, sick or confiscated animals was set alight on Sunday night in Nkampini near Southbroom.

The vehicle was in the area to remove three dogs, who were in the vehicle when it was torched. Sadly, the animals were burnt alive in the back of the vehicle.

“The amount of suffering these animals would’ve endured is unimaginable. It is absolutely barbaric that anyone would commit such a heinous act against the SPCA, being a non-profit organisation with extremely limited resources,” stated NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock.

The SPCA’s vehicle tracking company sent out an emergency notification, prompting a search for the vehicle and the driver at about 19:00 on Sunday.

The vehicle, and the charred animals, were found on Sunday evening and the driver was found the following day unharmed but in a confused state.

Lower South Coast SPCA manager Mike Davis told The Citizen there was an internal investigation as well as a police investigation being conducted.

KZN police were approached by The Citizen for further information and their comment will be shared when it is forthcoming.

SPCA needing assistance

Davis reiterated the NSPCA’s plea to help the Lower South Coast branch in funding or finding a replacement vehicle.

He explained that while they do have three other vehicles, they have all accumulated over 300 000 km criss-crossing the vast rural terrain.

Lower South Coast SPCA’s jurisdiction stretches from Hiberdeen down to Mpahlane on the border of the Eastern Cape, covering roughly 800km.

“This malicious act has brought their operational capacity to a standstill. The SPCA’s vehicles offer a lifeline to countless animals in need, and without it, the SPCA cannot reach those animals who require assistance,” added Peacock.