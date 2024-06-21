Cop accused of raping 6-year-old boy while mother sleeps in the same house

The incident occurred when the boy and her mother visited the officer.

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old boy who was his neighbour.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Ipid arrested the officer, 44, who was stationed at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Plattekloof, Cape Town, last Sunday.

Mother was asleep on the couch

The adults drank alcohol and when the mother fell asleep on the couch, the officer allegedly raped the boy in the same house.

“The following day, the six-year-old boy reported the incident to one of the community members and a case of rape was reported to Ipid,” Shuping said.

“The police officer was arrested and he appeared in court on Thursday. The case was postponed to 1 July 2024 for a formal bail application and he will remain in custody.”

Crimes against children increasing

While sexual offences decreased according to the latest crime statistics, cases showed a South African citizen is more likely to be raped either in their own home or the residence of the perpetrator, often by a person known to them.

This is according to the 2023/2024 financial year third quarter crime statistics, which were released in February.

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the statistics showed an overall 1.7% decline in sexual offences between 1 October to 31 December last year.

There was a decrease of 261 in the number of sexual crimes, totalling 15,284, when compared to the third quarter in 2022.

According to the sexual offences breakdown, rape cases went down by 1.7%, while sexual assaults decreased by 1.9%.

“What is still worrying and of great concern is that the majority of the rapes were committed at victims’ residences. The perpetrators were either neighbours, friends or family members,” Cele revealed.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa.